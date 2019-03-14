Coin2.1 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Coin2.1 has a total market cap of $24,631.00 and $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin2.1 has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006385 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014204 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00150464 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000318 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022967 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us . Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

Coin2.1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

