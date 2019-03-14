Coimatic 3.0 Reaches Market Cap of $531.00 (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market capitalization of $531.00 and $6.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00387853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.01704257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00233583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic . The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

