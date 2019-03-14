Cohu (COHU) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

COHU stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 958.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 296.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

