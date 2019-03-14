Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 29th

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

