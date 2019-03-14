Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PSF opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

