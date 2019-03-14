Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

RNP opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

