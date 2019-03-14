Cohen & Steers (CNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. As the company continues to invest in its franchise, operating expenses are expected to remain elevated in the future. Also, the company's high dependence on advisory revenues makes us apprehensive. However, improvement in the overall economy and favorable equity markets performance are likely to support growth of AUM in the quarters ahead. Further, diverse investment products are anticipated to continue supporting the company's revenues.”

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohen & Steers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CNS opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $44.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, insider John Todd Glickson sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $216,857.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,115.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,924,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.