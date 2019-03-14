Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,842,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,944,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,693,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,693,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,760,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,776,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,931,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,296,000 after buying an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

CGNX opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cognex-co-cgnx-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.