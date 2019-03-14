Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $310,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,152,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 499,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $140,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,950 shares of company stock worth $927,134. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 368.25%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

