Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of KOF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 2,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 86.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 100.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

