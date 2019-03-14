Cobham (COB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 132 ($1.72). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

COB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cobham has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.82 ($1.64).

COB opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Cobham has a 52-week low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

