Coats Group (COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a reduce rating and a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.27).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

