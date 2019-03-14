CME Group Inc (CME) Position Cut by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,131 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $3,357,083.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,609 shares of company stock worth $5,984,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $153.90 and a 12 month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cme-group-inc-cme-position-cut-by-chiron-investment-management-llc.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.