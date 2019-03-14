CM Finance (CMFN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ CMFN opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.46. CM Finance has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CM Finance
CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.
