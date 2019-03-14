CM Finance (CMFN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMFN opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.46. CM Finance has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get CM Finance alerts:

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 123.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.