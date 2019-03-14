Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.68 Million

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce $31.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.57 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $18.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $144.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $159.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $229.42 million, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. Leerink Swann upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725 shares of company stock valued at $88,211 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

