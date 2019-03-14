Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Short Interest Down 74.6% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,162 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 15th total of 39,965 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This is an increase from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

