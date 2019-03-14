Cloudera (CLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.69. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 468,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 468,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,479,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 403,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 436,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

