Cloudera (CLDR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at DA Davidson

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 468,635 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

