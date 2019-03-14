Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Clorox by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,242 shares of company stock worth $6,532,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

