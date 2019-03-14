Clorox (CLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $177.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox surpassed the industry in a year thanks to the robust earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2019 and solid view for fiscal 2019. Second-quarter earnings topped estimates for the ninth straight quarter. Though sales missed estimates, it improved year over year driven by solid execution of pricing and cost-saving plans. Further, these actions aided gross margin expansion, despite higher commodity, manufacturing and logistics costs. Moreover, the company anticipates sales growth in fiscal 2019 backed by innovations, and acquisitions and divestitures. It also expects higher prices and cost-savings to aid gross margin. The company's 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth of categories and overall market share, also remain encouraging. However, elevated commodity costs and adverse currency rates should continue to be headwinds. Additionally, negative impacts from tariffs are likely to hurt Clorox’s results.”

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.15.

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $4,067,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Clorox by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.