Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

“We have kept this stock in our coverage in the hope and expectation that at some point these structural issues would be resolved: We expected that a resolution of structural issues could enable the investment opportunity within this fine set of assets to be unlocked. CCO has also been a good comp for OUTFRONT Media (at one time CBS Outdoor). The time frame we have anticipated for CCO is now nearing, and the potential to take advantage of this investment opportunity has arrived, in our view.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 279,613 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 206,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.