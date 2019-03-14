Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.54. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,529. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3,781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 837,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after acquiring an additional 815,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,991,000 after acquiring an additional 782,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,484,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 967.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 444,239 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 442,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.