Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,751 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 22.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $177,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

