Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $768,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 112,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
SDOG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,051. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88.
