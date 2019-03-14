Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 112,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,051. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

WARNING: “Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $768,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/claybrook-capital-llc-takes-768000-position-in-alps-sector-dividend-dogs-etf-sdog.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.