Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 62,130 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,941. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

