Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $2.05 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,542. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

