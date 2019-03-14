Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 392,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,451,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 37,967 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

