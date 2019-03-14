City Holding (CHCO) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of City worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,507,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in City by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 470,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in City by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,590,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in City by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. City currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

CHCO stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. City had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $126,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $64,908.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $522,916 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “City Holding (CHCO) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/city-holding-chco-holdings-boosted-by-citigroup-inc.html.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.