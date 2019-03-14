Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 138.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg-shares-bought-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.