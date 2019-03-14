Citigroup Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to “Buy”

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $615.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

