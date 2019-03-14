Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,469 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,993,000 after buying an additional 759,053 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 540,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 413,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,016. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

