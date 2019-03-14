Cintas Co. (CTAS) Position Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,666,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock worth $1,156,635. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

