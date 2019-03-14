Cintas Co. (CTAS) Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 940.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

