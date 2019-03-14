CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 56,618 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRQ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRQ stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRQ shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

