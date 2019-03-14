CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,551 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

