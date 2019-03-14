CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 257 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $400,364.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $5,534,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

PANW opened at $242.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 257 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cibc-asset-management-inc-purchases-257-shares-of-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw.html.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.