CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 95,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

