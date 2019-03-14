CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.07 Million Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Gartner by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gartner by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,082.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,214,928.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,962. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

NYSE:IT opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

