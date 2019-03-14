Christopher & Banks (CBK) Issues Earnings Results

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Christopher & Banks updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CBK opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.73. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

In other Christopher & Banks news, major shareholder Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum purchased 154,714 shares of Christopher & Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $95,922.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin purchased 55,532 shares of Christopher & Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $33,874.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 250,246 shares of company stock valued at $148,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBK shares. ValuEngine cut Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

