Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $38.82 Million in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,816,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 4.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total transaction of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.79. The company had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,778. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/chiron-investment-management-llc-invests-38-82-million-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.