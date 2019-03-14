Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Stake Boosted by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Childrens Place worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $16,711,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Childrens Place by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

