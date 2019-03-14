Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for about 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 369,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

