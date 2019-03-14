Chemours Co (CC) VP Mark Newman Sells 59,210 Shares

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 1,329,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 21.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,956,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,180,000 after buying an additional 349,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 163.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

