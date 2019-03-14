ChemoCentryx Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $97,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $457,747.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,541 shares of company stock valued at $946,573. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

