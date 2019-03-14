Charter Court Financial Services Grp (CCFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research report on Monday.

LON CCFS opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Monday. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 336.50 ($4.40).

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

