Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 684,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,062,000 after buying an additional 162,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $10,391,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 124,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,516,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $290.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

