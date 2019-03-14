Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Cerner worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cerner by 4,852.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

