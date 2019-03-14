Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Position Increased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,101. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

