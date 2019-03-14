Centurylink (CTL) Debt Trading 2.2% Higher

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt rose 2.2% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on September 15, 2033. The debt is now trading at $100.68 and was trading at $97.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:CTL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 12,161,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232,150. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $991,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centurylink by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,864,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 313,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $120,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

