Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Lifted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

